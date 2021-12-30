Cotabato Light sends more personnel to help restore power in Cebu

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has sent three more personnel to augment its team of emergency power responders to Cebu to help fast tract restoration of electricity.

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said the manpower resources it sent to Cebu have been working for the past eight days, skipping Christmas and eventually New Year celebration with their families back home.

On Dec 22, 10 personnel from Carmel Lights Manpower and Allied Services (CLMAS), Cotabato Light accredited contractor, backed by two boom trucks traveled by land and sea to reach Cebu via Cagayan de Oro City to help Visayan electric company in restoring power destroyed by typhoon Odette.

“They continue helping restore power in Cebu, away from their families and away from holiday celebrations to energize Cebu,” the Cotabato Light said in a statement.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the Regional Development Council-Central Visayas (RDC-7) on Tuesday commended the linemen from Cebu, Manila, and Mindanao who raced against time in restoring power supply in typhoon-affected areas.

In a message to reporters, RDC-7 chair Kenneth Cobonpue called the linemen from Visayan Electric and their augmentation teams from Meralco, Cagayan Electric Power Company, Cotabato Light and Power Company and Subic Enerzone as “valiant heroes of the Cebuano communities.”

“They all continue to remain hard at work, unwavering in their mission to help Cebu rise back again from this disaster. In behalf of all Cebuanos, we extend our deepest gratitude to all of them as well as to countless Cebuanos in our neighborhoods who have also continued to hold their heads up high, keeping calm and carrying on, never faltering to do their part in helping restore and rebuild our communities,” he said.

Visayan Electric, an Aboitiz Power Corporation distribution utility subsidiary, on Monday said it is targeting to have 80 percent restoration of power to customers in almost all urbanized areas within its franchise by January 10 next year, with the hardest to reach areas to get energized by the end of the same month.

It is also targeting 100 percent completion of hospitals and 80 percent of water pumping stations by December 31.

The country’s second-largest distribution unit said it is optimistic that re-energization will reach 30 percent by New Year’s eve.