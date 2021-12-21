Cotabato Light sends team to help restore power in typhoon hit Cebu

COTABATO CITY -- The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has send Power Restoration Team composed of 10 linemen from the Carmel Lights Manpower and Allied Services, Inc. (CLMAS) to help fast tract restoration of damage power lines in Cebu City and nearby areas.

CLMAS is an accredited contractor of Cotabato Light.

"They will help in the power restoration activities to keep the lights on in areas badly-hit by Typhoon Odette," the Cotabato Light said in a statement.