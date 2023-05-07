Cotabato Light shares new Lifeline Subsidy Rate guidelines

COTABATO CITY - To ease the burden of our customers who fall below the poverty threshold, we are sharing the NEW Lifeline Subsidy Rate Guidelines, as provided for by Republic Act 11552.

Under the NEW guidelines, the Lifeline Subsidy can be availed by 4Ps Program beneficiaries or non-4Ps beneficiaries whose family income falls below the poverty threshold and whose monthly electricity consumption is 100kWh or below.

To provide eligible customers with ample time to prepare the necessary requirements, Cotabato Light will start accepting applications for the Lifeline Subsidy Rate on May 2, 2023.

Applications and requirements may be submitted at accredited Customer Service Center at Alnor Commercial Complex.