  Sunday May, 07 2023 08:04:55 PM

Cotabato Light shares new Lifeline Subsidy Rate guidelines

Local News • 15:00 PM Sun May 7, 2023
66
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - To ease the burden of our customers who fall below the poverty threshold, we are sharing the NEW Lifeline Subsidy Rate Guidelines, as provided for by Republic Act 11552.

Under the NEW guidelines, the Lifeline Subsidy can be availed by 4Ps Program beneficiaries or non-4Ps beneficiaries whose family income falls below the poverty threshold and whose monthly electricity consumption is 100kWh or below.

To provide eligible customers with ample time to prepare the necessary requirements, Cotabato Light will start accepting applications for the Lifeline Subsidy Rate on May 2, 2023.

Applications and requirements may be submitted at accredited Customer Service Center at Alnor Commercial Complex.

May be a graphic

May be an image of text that says 'Requirements For qualified marginalized end-users, except 4Ps beneficiaries, who are applying for the renewal of Lifeline Rate certification from the local MSSD issued within six 6) months prior to the application renewal; Most recent electricity bill the electric service being applied for; Any valid government-is -issued ID containing the signature and address of the consumer; Previous Certification of Lifeline Coverage issued by the Distribution Unit can be submitted physically to accredited Customer Service Center Comm ercial Complex or electronically via Cotabato Light Facebook Page. are subject for verification with the list o 4Ps beneficiaries from MSSD and DOE.'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light shares new Lifeline Subsidy Rate guidelines

COTABATO CITY - To ease the burden of our customers who fall below the poverty threshold, we are sharing the NEW Lifeline Subsidy Rate Guidelines, as...

Kidapawan LGU honors city athletes for winning medals in SRAA meet '23

Binigyan ng pagkilala ng LGU-Kidapawan at ni Mayor Atty. Jose Paolo Evangelista ang mga atletang nag-bigay karangalan sa lungsod sa katatapos...

Lord let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you

Fifth Sunday of Easter 1st Reading – Acts 6:1-7 And in those days, the number of the disciples increasing, there arose a murmuring of the...

Negosyante sa Kabacan, North Cotabato, sugatan sa pamamaril

KIDAPAWAN CITY - SUGATAN ang isang negosyante matapos pagbabarilin ng magka-angkas na mga suspek sa Malvar street, Poblacion, Kabacan, North Cotabato...

Stakeholders see economic boom with new BARMM capitol 

COTABATO CITY - Merchants and politicians support the proposed creation of a new Bangsamoro regional capitol in Parang town in Maguindanao del...