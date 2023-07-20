Cotabato Light shares NGCP scheduled power service interruption for July 23

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power service interruption in its franchise area on Sunday, July 23 due to the NGCP initiated activities in the Sultan Kudarat to Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69KV line that will affect the Cotabato Light areas of coverage.

It is also due to transmission lines maintenance activities.

The NGCP said time of isolation and restoration may vary depending on the situation particularly if there are intervening factors like the real time frequency level, weather, peace and order, equipment and line integrity and others.