Cotabato Light steps up info-drive via socmed

The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) hosts “Usapin sa kuryente” on Facebook live in maximizing the use of social media platform to disseminate important information in different services offered to Cotabato Light customers.

The Usapin sa Kuryente held every twice Thursday of the month from 10:00 - 11:00 AM

The one-hour livestream covers different information drive such as customer service advisories on power interruption schedules, monthly topic pertaining to line and customer related services, energy conservation tips, public safety campaigns and question and asnwer from the comments posted in the FB page live schedule.