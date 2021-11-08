Cotabato Light support to public schools in the new normal

COTABATO CITY - Seeing such need and opportunity to be of help, Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) gladly handed the Schools Division Office, 500 reams of A4 bond papers and the fabricated wooden box as the school year proceeds amid the new normal.

The turnover program was held last October 26, 2021 at the Schools Division Office, Notre Dame Village, Cotabato City.

The bond paper will be used in printing modular based kits and the fabricated wooden box will be used to keep and store modules during retrieval and releasing schedule for students’ educational purposes.

Through the years, Cotabato Light has been very supportive in providing assistance to schools within its franchise.

Among the various forms of assistance it has extended were refurbishments of school classroom buildings, science and computer laboratories project electrical lab, educational assistance to performing students.

Last year, a total of 300 transistor radios for radio-based learning programs were —a manifestation of its commitment to improve the quality of education in the region.

School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) chief Johnny G. Balawag also thanked the distribution utility with some words of appreciation: “Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa Cotabato Light at Aboitiz Foundation sa walang sawang suporta at patuloy na pagtulong sa DepEd. Isang napakahalaga ito sa ating hangarin ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon lalo na sa panahon ngayon.”

With most institutions committing to full readjustments in order to adapt to the new normal, Cotabato LIght continue to stand with their local communities to help in any way possible.

Cotabato Light will continue to hold on to its commitment and thrust to help in any way possible and be a partner in progress that will create greater and meaningful impact to the community.

Corporate Social Responsibility, or CSR, has always been a vital component of the firm’s business model.

“We align our CSR programs with our Group Purpose, inspiring us to build more meaningful relationships with our stakeholders, to deepen our social impact, and to do our best to make our communities Safe, Empowered, and Sustainable in driving change for a Better World.

Cotabato Light is constantly looking for ways in order to provide safe, sufficient and reliable power to keep the lights on for our customers and to the communities we serve as we help in advancing business and communities,” the Cotabato Light said in a statement.