Cotabato Light supports emergency medical services

COTABATO CITY - Just recently, the Cotabato Light and Power Company and Aboitiz Foundation Inc., donated an array of medical supplies that is essential to emergency medical services of the Bureau of Fire.

The items distributed include computer set, first aid kit, medicines and other medical supplies.

These donations came in time as the BFP will activate its Emergency Medical Services in order to efficiently deliver emergency and medical-related services to the public. Greatly help the community in providing assistance in emergency response situations.

“We are very grateful for the incredible work that our frontliners willingly respond during emergency situation and we at Cotabato Light and the Aboitiz Group are pleased to lend our full support in making sure that they are properly equipped with all they need,” said Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer Valentin Saludes III.

“On behalf of the Bureau of Fire Protection Cotabato City Central Fire Station, I am truly grateful for the medical supply donations of Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation. This would be of great help in BFP’s commitment to effectively and efficiently perform its mandated function of saving lives.” CINSP Lucilyn M. Banac, City Fire Director

Cotabato Light is committed to pursuing excellence in customer service, quality environmental and occupational health and safety performance. Inspiring us to decisively build more meaningful relations with all our stakeholders, deepen our social impact, and do our significant best to make our communities Safe, Empowered, and Sustainable to Driving change for a Better World by Advancing Business and Communities.