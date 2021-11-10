  Wednesday Nov, 10 2021 11:54:21 PM

Cotabato Light supports emergency medical services

Breaking News • 16:45 PM Wed Nov 10, 2021
33
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
Cotabato Light and Cotabato City fire officials pose following the turnover of array of medical supplies, kits to BFP

COTABATO CITY - Just recently, the Cotabato Light and Power Company and Aboitiz Foundation Inc., donated an array of medical supplies that is essential to emergency medical services of the Bureau of Fire.

The items distributed include computer set, first aid kit, medicines and other medical supplies.

These donations came in  time as the BFP will activate its Emergency Medical Services in order to efficiently deliver emergency and medical-related services to the public. Greatly help the community in providing assistance in emergency response situations.

“We are very grateful for the incredible work that our frontliners willingly respond during emergency situation and we at Cotabato Light and the Aboitiz Group are pleased to lend our full support in making sure that they are properly equipped with all they need,” said Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer Valentin Saludes III.

“On behalf of the Bureau of Fire Protection Cotabato City Central Fire Station, I am truly grateful for the medical supply donations of Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation. This would be of great help in BFP’s commitment to effectively and efficiently perform its mandated function of saving lives.” CINSP Lucilyn  M. Banac, City Fire Director

Cotabato Light is committed to pursuing excellence in customer service, quality environmental and occupational health and safety performance. Inspiring us to decisively build more meaningful relations with all our stakeholders, deepen our social impact, and do our significant best to make our communities Safe, Empowered, and Sustainable to Driving change for a Better World by Advancing Business and Communities.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light grants educational assistance program

The Cotabato Light and Power Company headed by the President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III together with the AVP and General Manager Judy C....

BARMM vegetable derby field day

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Local Government of Pagalungan conducted the BARMM Vegetable Derby’s Farmers’ Field Day today in...

Bong Go “hoping for the best” amid speculations about Mayor Sara 

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said that he does not want to speculate on plans of the Duterte family following the withdrawal of Mayor Sara Duterte...

Proposed "No Vaccine, No ayuda," umani ng ibat ibang reaksyon sa NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Usap-usapan ngayon sa buong bansa ang panukalang "No vaccine, no subsidy" ng Department of Interior and Local Government o DILG para...

Cotelco announces scheduled power interruption in parts of its franchise area

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative has issued announcement of scheduled powere interruption in parts of its franchise area. ...