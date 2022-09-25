  Sunday Sep, 25 2022 09:04:53 AM

Cotabato Light: Today's 7-hour power interruption is due to NGCP activity

Local News • 05:15 AM Sun Sep 25, 2022
35
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours)

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area

Reasons:

*To facilitate transfer of cross-arms to the steel pole at the structure between Nuling – Pinaring 69KV Section Line.

*To facilitate customer Cotabato Light ride-on activities.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of NGCP is done.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light: Today's 7-hour power interruption is due to NGCP activity

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours) Affected areas: Whole Cotabato...

No revamp: Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ebrahim reappoints most Cabinet members

COTABATO CITY - CHIEF Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim swore-in 21 Cabinet officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in extended...

Driver ng kotseng inararo ng truck sa Tupi, nagpasalamat, hirap maniwalang nakaligtas

KORONADAL CITY - Ligtas at nagpapagaling na ang sakay ng Suzuki Sedan na unang inararo ng 10 wheeler truck kahapon sa Tupi, South Cotabato. Ayon...

UPDATE: Father, son die, 17 others hurt in Tupi highway mishap

KORONADAL CITY - Umakyat na sa 19 ang bilang ng mga taong nasaktan matapos na araruhin ng isang cargo truck ang mag sasakyan at mga tao sa national...

2 BARMM execs retain posts; another named transport chief

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro chief minister has reappointed two heads of ministries essential to the southern peace process and tapped...