Cotabato Light: Today's 7-hour power interruption is due to NGCP activity

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours)

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area

Reasons:

*To facilitate transfer of cross-arms to the steel pole at the structure between Nuling – Pinaring 69KV Section Line.

*To facilitate customer Cotabato Light ride-on activities.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of NGCP is done.

Cotabato Light encourages its customers to immediately report any unscheduled power interruptions or line related concerns.

Just dial its 24/7 customer service hotline at 520-2572 (CLPC), 0917 847 7394 and 0917 849 5381 (Globe), 0939 606 6999 (Smart) or send message to official facebook page and or email address, cotabatolight@aboitiz.com.

Cotabato Light’s franchise area covers Cotabato City and parts of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat municipalities under the province of Maguindanao