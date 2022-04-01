Cotabato Light welcomes back 13 linemen from Cebu "mission"

COTABATO CITY – The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III on Friday welcomed linemen from accredited contractor who helped bring back electricity in Cebu following the devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette.

Saludes said the returning 13 linemen from accredited contractor Carmel Lights Manpower & Allied Services, Inc. (CLMAS) have received warm welcome from colleagues and Cotabato Light officials and workers.

They were part of the Cotabato Light manpower that helped immensely in restoration efforts in Cebu following the onslaught of typhoon Odette. They left for Cebu on December 20 last year, skipping Christmas and New Year's celebration with their families.

A special plaque of recognition was also presented to these linemen for their sacrifices and dedication to serve.

“They are now back on the job and working harder than ever to keep the lights on for all our customers. Kudos to these modern heroes,” Saludes said. They retuned home from Cebu early last week, took a rest with their families and returned to their duties here.