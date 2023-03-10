  Friday Mar, 10 2023 02:42:58 PM

Cotabato Light workers, staff join Q1 national earthquake drill

Local News • 09:00 AM Fri Mar 10, 2023
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

The Cotabato Light employees and several contracted personnel participated today, March 09, 2023 in the First Quarter of Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill organized by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of Civil Defense.

The said drill aims to develop and promote disaster preparedness and resilience within the workplace and in the communities we served.

