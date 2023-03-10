Cotabato Light workers, staff join Q1 national earthquake drill
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
The Cotabato Light employees and several contracted personnel participated today, March 09, 2023 in the First Quarter of Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill organized by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of Civil Defense.
The said drill aims to develop and promote disaster preparedness and resilience within the workplace and in the communities we served.