Cotabato Llight announces power interruption for Sept. 26, Sunday

Local News • 09:15 AM Sat Sep 25, 2021
24
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announces power interruption for Sunday, Sept. 26, that  will affect part of the city's downtown area.

Powere service interruption will come at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. affecting the Cotabato City police office, DXMS and DXOL studios, Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral and Barangay Rosary Heights 2 (Dapdap) area.

The purpose is to facilitate restructuring of primary line in the area. 

