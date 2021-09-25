Cotabato Llight announces power interruption for Sept. 26, Sunday

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announces power interruption for Sunday, Sept. 26, that will affect part of the city's downtown area.

Powere service interruption will come at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. affecting the Cotabato City police office, DXMS and DXOL studios, Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral and Barangay Rosary Heights 2 (Dapdap) area.

The purpose is to facilitate restructuring of primary line in the area.