Cotabato mayor offers P500K to gunman who killed his staff; P300K for info about him

COTABATO CITY – Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao today offered P500,000 for the voluntary surrender of the gunman who shot dead one of his staff on March 9 in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

He said he is also offering P300,000 cash as reward to anyone who can provide information that could help authorities identify the gunman or hired killer who shot dead Faizal Malagiok in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Malagiok, 40, also known as “Popeye” and a staff of Mayor Matabalao was gunned down at about 7 p.m. in SPDA subdivision, Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Thursday night, March 9.

He sustained six gunshot wounds in the head, according to Matabalao.

“If the gunman is listening or viewing this, I offer you P500,000 for your voluntary surrender, if your family will bring you in, I will give them the P500,000,” he added.

“I am offering P300,000 for anybody who can provide information about the identities and where about of the gunman who ended Popeye’s precious life,” he said in his FB post Sunday.

“I urged the DOS PNP to intensify its investigation, the Cotabato City police is willing to provide assistance to identify the perpetrators,” he said in the vernacular.

He also sought the help of National Bureau of Investigation for speedy the investigation on Malagiok’s murder.

Matabalo has no known enemies, he said.

Major Regie Albellera, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, admitted that police investigators remained clueless as to the identities of the perpetrators.

Faizal Malagiok