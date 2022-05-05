  Thursday May, 05 2022 03:50:09 PM

Cotabato Sanitarium now 250-bed hospital 

HEALTH • 09:00 AM Thu May 5, 2022
47
By: 
John M. Unson
The Cotabato Sanitarium is located in Pinaring area in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- Personnel of the Cotabato Sanitarium in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao were elated with the enactment of Republic Act 11715 expanding it into a 250-bed hospital

President Rodrigo Duterte signed RA 11715 into law April 29, 2022.

Physician Ibrahim Pangato, chief of the Cotabato Sanitarium in Pinaring area in Sultan Kudarat town said Thursday they are thankful to President Duterte and to Maguindanao 1st District Representative Ronnie Sinsuat for sponsoring the bill that was to become RA 11715.

Pangato said local officials also helped follow up the enactment into law of Sinsuat’s proposal to expand the CSH into a 250-bed hospital.

He said credit also has to go to Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, more known as Senator Bong Go, for helping push the passage of RA 11715 forward.

Pangato said the RA 11715 is a strong motivation for him and his medical and administrative staff and rank-and-file subordinates to work even harder in serving patients, particularly the poor and needy. 

 

