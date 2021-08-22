Cotabato State University gets P39.2-M dorm from BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will construct a PHP39.2 million, three-story dormitory inside the Cotabato State University (CSU) here that will cater to students from outside the city.

"In the pursuit of balanced, quality, and inclusive education, we want to introduce innovative solutions to long-standing problems and explore pioneering approaches to elevate the Bangsamoro educational system,” Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) - BARMM said in a statement Saturday.

Iqbal led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the CSU dormitory on Friday afternoon.

The dormitory is a project under the MBHTE Education Facilities Section that aims to construct new school facilities for the students and faculty of the university.

“Funds for this project will come from the BARMM Contingent Fund 2020,” Iqbal said.

He said the construction of the dormitory exemplifies the ministry’s commitment to providing the best and safe learning for the students and effectively using public funds.

“Shortly after the establishment of the MBHTE, we decided to improve and strengthen the Bangsamoro educational system so it can secure our children’s future,” Iqbal said.

On the other hand, groundbreaking is synonymous with innovation, pioneering, and revolutionary, he added.

The dormitory’s construction, which was awarded to the MMG Construction Company after public bidding, has two dining halls, two study rooms, and conference halls.

The BARMM comprises the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan, and Marawi; the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi; and 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato province. (