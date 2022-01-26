  Wednesday Jan, 26 2022 04:07:09 PM

Cotelco advisory: Fallen Marang tree triggers unscheduled outage in NoCot

Local News
Cotelco announcement

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) said the power interruption that hit most part of this city was due to a fallen Marang tree in Barangay Linangkob.

The tree hit the transmission line on Structure 166 at 2:42 p.m. that triggered unscheduled total power service interruption.

Cotelco sought understading for the inconvenience.

Power was restored after the branches were removed.

 

