Cotelco announces brownout sked in Kidapawan for March 18
37
By:
Cotelco advisory
KIDAPAWAN CITY AREA
WHEN: MARCH 18, 2023 (SATURDAY)
TIME: 4:00 AM - 6:00 AM (2 HOURS)
REASON:
To stablish midspan near Avon, Brgy. Poblacion Kidapawan City
Affected areas:
Feeder 95:
- From Substation (Double Ckt- Upper level conductor) heading
to roundball > Right side of Brgy. Kalasuyan > Buragay >traverse
at roundball infront of ABEA ballons > Roundball (heading to Cotabato)
Left side of Brgy. Lanao (SMA Lumber,Gaisano Grand, DPWH) >
end C8 structure > Roundball (Heading to Davao) Right side of
Quezon Blvd (Penongs, DXND) end C8 Structure front of Villarico Building
- Left side of Brgy. Lanao, Purok 5, Belarmino Subdivision.
- Right side of Quezon Boulevard, Penongs, Ortiga Subdivision.