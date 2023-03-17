  Friday Mar, 17 2023 11:06:47 PM

Cotelco announces brownout sked in Kidapawan for March 18

Local News • 18:30 PM Fri Mar 17, 2023
Cotelco advisory

KIDAPAWAN CITY AREA

WHEN: MARCH 18, 2023 (SATURDAY)

TIME: 4:00 AM - 6:00 AM (2 HOURS)

REASON:

To stablish midspan near Avon, Brgy. Poblacion Kidapawan City

Affected areas:

Feeder 95:

- From Substation (Double Ckt- Upper level conductor) heading

to roundball > Right side of Brgy. Kalasuyan > Buragay >traverse

at roundball infront of ABEA ballons > Roundball (heading to Cotabato)

Left side of Brgy. Lanao (SMA Lumber,Gaisano Grand, DPWH) >

end C8 structure > Roundball (Heading to Davao) Right side of

Quezon Blvd (Penongs, DXND) end C8 Structure front of Villarico Building

- Left side of Brgy. Lanao, Purok 5, Belarmino Subdivision.

- Right side of Quezon Boulevard, Penongs, Ortiga Subdivision.

Cotelco announces brownout sked in Kidapawan for March 18

