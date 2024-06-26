Cotelco announces June 30 power service interruption in Kabacan, Carmen

Entire Kabacan & part of Carmen town.

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) today announced to its member-consumer-owners (MCO) the scheduled power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> JUNE 30, 2024 (SUNDAY) - 4hr/s

Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM

Reason:

Preventive Maintenance Services for M6-Kabacan Substation. (Major Activity)

>>including line maintenance activities, replacement of jumpers and dilapidated poles.

>>load balancing at Feeders connected to M6-Kabacan Substation.

Affected Areas:

Entire service area of M6_Kabacan Substation covering Kabacan and part of Carmen town.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.