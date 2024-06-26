  Wednesday Jun, 26 2024 05:47:48 PM

Cotelco announces June 30 power service interruption in Kabacan, Carmen

Local News • 15:45 PM Wed Jun 26, 2024
Cotelco advisory

Entire Kabacan & part of Carmen town.

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) today announced to its member-consumer-owners (MCO) the scheduled power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> JUNE 30, 2024 (SUNDAY) - 4hr/s

Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM

Reason:

Preventive Maintenance Services for M6-Kabacan Substation. (Major Activity)

>>including line maintenance activities, replacement of jumpers and dilapidated poles.

>>load balancing at Feeders connected to M6-Kabacan Substation.

Affected Areas:

Entire service area of M6_Kabacan Substation covering Kabacan and part of Carmen town.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

