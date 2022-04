Cotelco announces Kidapawan power service interruption

POWER-OFF : KIDAPAWAN AREA

WHEN : APRIL 9, 2022 (SATURDAY)

TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)

Affected areas :Feeder 41

- left side going Davao, from Chicken Ati-atihan, Mercury Drug Store, BPI Bank, DBP Bank, Kidapawan City Pilot Elem. School going to NCTVN.

Feeder 44 (8:00AM - 8:20 AM) to isolate working area:

feeder 44 (11:40am - 12:00nn) to connect isolated jumpers for energization:

- Padilla St., Osmeña St., NDKC, Bolong, Beltran Subd., Lower Manongol, Brgy. Nuangan, City Hall, Cotelco Village, Quirino Drive, Carpenter St. Mc Arthur St., Bautista St., Lola Delang Subd.,

REASON : Conduct final line clearing of backbone line fronting City Plaza going KCPES.