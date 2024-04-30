  Tuesday Apr, 30 2024 02:46:30 PM

Cotelco announces labor day brownout in Mlang

Local News • 12:30 PM Tue Apr 30, 2024
58
By: 
Cotelco advisory

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

 May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) - 4 hour/s

Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM

Reason:

To conduct replacement of 2 rotten poles.

Affected Area:

MH del PIlar St., JP Laurel St., Rizal St. and LGU-M'lang, Poblacion, M'lang.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

 

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotelco announces labor day brownout in Mlang

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the following scheduled...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 30, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   Barangay Kagawad patay, driver sugatan sa ambush sa  Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao Sur 2   MILF, MNLF na...

Cotabato Light: NGCP scheduled power interruption affects Cotabato Light franchise area

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced the NGCP scheduled power service interruption on Sunday, April...

Marcos cites 6th ID’s peacebuilding efforts

COTABATO CITY - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., on Monday lauded the Army’s 6th Infantry Division for its unrelenting anti-terror campaign and...

PBBM urged Bangsamoro to vote in 2025 parliamentary polls

BARIRA, Maguindanao Norte — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged the residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM...