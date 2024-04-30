Cotelco announces labor day brownout in Mlang
58
By:
Cotelco advisory
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:
May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) - 4 hour/s
Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM
Reason:
To conduct replacement of 2 rotten poles.
Affected Area:
MH del PIlar St., JP Laurel St., Rizal St. and LGU-M'lang, Poblacion, M'lang.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.
For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.