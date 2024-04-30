Cotelco announces labor day brownout in Mlang

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) - 4 hour/s

Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM

Reason:

To conduct replacement of 2 rotten poles.

Affected Area:

MH del PIlar St., JP Laurel St., Rizal St. and LGU-M'lang, Poblacion, M'lang.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.