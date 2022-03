POWER-OFF : KIDAPAWAN/M'LANG AREA

WHEN : MARCH 12, 2022 (SATURDAY)

TIME : 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM (9 HOURS)

Affected areas : Brgy. Kalaisan, Brgy. Junction Kidapawan City

Brgy. Calunasan, Brgy. Consolacion, Brgy. Ugpay

Brgy. New Esperanza, M’lang

REASON : To conduct pole and line transfer and line clearing

at Brgy. Kalaisan, Kidapawan City.