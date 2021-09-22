Cotelco announces power interruption

To our valued Cotelco Member-Consumer-Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 (THURSDAY) - 2 HOURS & 3O MINUTES

Power Off - 12 MIDNIGHT Power On- 2:30 A.M

REASON:

Pull out, Transfer and Install 3-Phase 69-kv Sub-transmission line tapping pole going to M2-10-MVA Paco Substation

AFFECTED AREAS:

TOTAL BLACKOUT- M1-Matalam, M2-Paco, M3-Bagongsilang, M4-Kidapawan, M5-Bagontapay, M6-Kabacan, M7-Antipas, M8-Carmen COTELCO Substations, except M9-Kalasuyan Substation.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Meanwhile, another scheduled interruption as stated below:

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 4 HOURS

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

REASON:

Conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Brgy. Manongol to Brgy. Indangan, Kidapawan City and Brgy. Indangan, Makilala.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always