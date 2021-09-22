  Wednesday Sep, 22 2021 07:51:32 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption

Local News • 14:15 PM Wed Sep 22, 2021
33
By: 
Cotelco announcement

To our valued Cotelco Member-Consumer-Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 (THURSDAY) - 2 HOURS & 3O MINUTES

Power Off - 12 MIDNIGHT Power On- 2:30 A.M

REASON:

Pull out, Transfer and Install 3-Phase 69-kv Sub-transmission line tapping pole going to M2-10-MVA Paco Substation

AFFECTED AREAS:

TOTAL BLACKOUT- M1-Matalam, M2-Paco, M3-Bagongsilang, M4-Kidapawan, M5-Bagontapay, M6-Kabacan, M7-Antipas, M8-Carmen COTELCO Substations, except M9-Kalasuyan Substation.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Meanwhile, another scheduled interruption as stated below: 

WHEN: SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 4 HOURS

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

REASON:

Conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Brgy. Manongol to Brgy. Indangan, Kidapawan City and Brgy. Indangan, Makilala.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Get swab tests to protect families, co-workers: Año

MANILA – Persons who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus or are close contacts of infected individuals should get tested to protect their...

Drug den, nadiskubre, 9 na drug suspects huli sa Cotabato City anti-drug ops

COTABATO CITY - Unang nadakip ang pitong suspek sa isa umanong nadiskobreng Drug Den alas kwatro pasado ng hapon sa Purok 1, RH-9. Nahuli ang...

Cotelco announces power interruption

To our valued Cotelco Member-Consumer-Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit: WHEN: ...

P13.6-M worth of shabu seized in Sulu sting

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a drug dealer entrapped in Indanan town in Sulu Tuesday. In a statement...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sept. 23

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate transfer of electric poles in the area, the Cotabato Light announces service interruption in BLISS project area in...