Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan
Cotelco advisory
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:
April 30, 2023 (Sunday) - 2 hours
Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On - 10:00 AM
Reason:
To install midspan for Frontier Tower at Brgy. Aringay, Kabacan
Affected Areas:
Brgy. Aringay, Brgy. Pedtad, Brgy. Buluan & Brgy. Nangaan, Kabacan.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work.
Thank you for your kind understanding.