  Friday Apr, 28 2023 06:37:27 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan

Local News • 17:00 PM Fri Apr 28, 2023
21
By: 
Cotelco advisory

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:

April 30, 2023 (Sunday) - 2 hours

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On - 10:00 AM

Reason:

To install midspan for Frontier Tower at Brgy. Aringay, Kabacan

Affected Areas:

Brgy. Aringay, Brgy. Pedtad, Brgy. Buluan & Brgy. Nangaan, Kabacan.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work.

Thank you for your kind understanding.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

In the name of peace, Maguindanao del Sur, del Norte leaders unite, take oath before PBBM

MANILA - Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte leaders today take oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, ending exchanges of...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for April 29

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has announced power service interruption in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday,...

Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

4 suspected robbers slain in clash with North Cotabato cops

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four suspected holduppers were killed during police pursuit operations in Mlang, North Cotabato Thursday night. Lt. Colonel...

First Lady Liza, Sec. Abalos meet with the Mangudadatus of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao

Bumisita si First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, maybahay ni Pang. Bongbong Marcos Jr, kasama si Secretary Benjamin Abalos ng Department of Interior and...