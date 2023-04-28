Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:

April 30, 2023 (Sunday) - 2 hours

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On - 10:00 AM

Reason:

To install midspan for Frontier Tower at Brgy. Aringay, Kabacan

Affected Areas:

Brgy. Aringay, Brgy. Pedtad, Brgy. Buluan & Brgy. Nangaan, Kabacan.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work.

Thank you for your kind understanding.