Cotelco announces power interruption in Kabacan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO) in Kabacan area:

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

JUNE 27, 2024 (THURSDAY) - 3hr/s

Power Off- 6:00 AM Power On- 9:00 AM

Reason:

Replacement of rotten pole (pole #75582) at Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato.

Affected Areas:

From tapping pole at Barangay Kayaga going to Barangay Malabuaya, Kabacan, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline 0920-901-1161.