Cotelco announces power interruption for Kidapawan, Makilala-Mlang-Tulunan area

Local News • 16:15 PM Tue Oct 19, 2021
Cotelco announcement
File photo Cotelco of clearing operations

MAKILALA-MLANG-TULUNAN AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

OCTOBER 20, 2021 (WEDNESDAY) - 1 HOUR

Power off: 12:00 NOON Power On: 1:00 PM

REASON:

Line clearing (cutting of bamboo trees)- structure #580 up to structure #362 fronting Bagontapay substation.

AFFECTED AREAS:

M3- Bagong Silang substation: whole Municipality of Makilala

M5- Bagontapay substation: whole Municality of M'lang and Tulunan

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

-0-

KIDAPAWAN CITY AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

OCTOBER 22, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 4 HOURS

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Replacement of pin type insulator and pull-out of concrete poles intended for MKWD at relocation site Magsaysay, Kidapawan City.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Relocation site, Brgy. Magsaysay, Kidapawan City.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always

 

