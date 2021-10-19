Cotelco announces power interruption for Kidapawan, Makilala-Mlang-Tulunan area
MAKILALA-MLANG-TULUNAN AREA
To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have an EMERGENCY power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:
WHEN:
OCTOBER 20, 2021 (WEDNESDAY) - 1 HOUR
Power off: 12:00 NOON Power On: 1:00 PM
REASON:
Line clearing (cutting of bamboo trees)- structure #580 up to structure #362 fronting Bagontapay substation.
AFFECTED AREAS:
M3- Bagong Silang substation: whole Municipality of Makilala
M5- Bagontapay substation: whole Municality of M'lang and Tulunan
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.
-0-
KIDAPAWAN CITY AREA
To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:
WHEN:
OCTOBER 22, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 4 HOURS
Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN
Reason:
Replacement of pin type insulator and pull-out of concrete poles intended for MKWD at relocation site Magsaysay, Kidapawan City.
AFFECTED AREAS:
Relocation site, Brgy. Magsaysay, Kidapawan City.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.
Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always