Cotelco announces power interruption for Makilala, North Cotabato on March 6

POWER-OFF : MAKILALA AREA (AFTERNOON)

WHEN : MARCH 06, 2022 (SUNDAY)

TIME : 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM (30 MINUTES)

Affected areas : Whole Coverage Area of M3- Bagong Silang

Substation Feeder 31 - from substation >> Public

Market (heading to Davao) >> Left side of Poblacion

( Sto. Ñino Parish Church, Midway Hospital, Four Square

Church >> Crossing Brgy. New Cebu, Brgy. Saguing end

at Landmark, Poblacion end at C8 structure front of Caltex

Feeder 32 (from substation) >>Public Market (heading Davao) Right side of Poblacion ( Makilala Central Elem. Sch., Makilala Medical Hospital, Dole Stanfilco Zonal Office) >> Sitio

Patulangon, Brgy. Malasila >> Kisante >> New Bulatukan >> Old Bulatukan.

Feeder 33- From Substation >> Heading Bagontapay >> Brgy. San Vicente (CAGAPE Sawmill DITO Telecom) Brgy.Sinkatulan end at C8 Structure Prk. 6 Brgy. Nueva Vida, M’lang

Feeder 34- Brgy. San Vicente >> Bulakanon >> Luna Norte >> Brgy. Malabuan

REASON : Normalization of Loads