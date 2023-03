KIDAPAWAN AREA

WHEN: MARCH 7, 2023 (TUESDAY)

TIME: 9:00 AM. - 12:00 NN (3 HOURS)

REASON:

Replacement of rotten poles at Purok Lanzones,

Manongol, Kidapawan City.

Affected areas:

Portion of Brgy. Manongol going to Brgy. Perez,

Kidapawan City