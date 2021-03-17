  Wednesday Mar, 17 2021 10:05:52 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption for March 20, 21

Local News • 16:15 PM Wed Mar 17, 2021
29
By: 
Cotelco FB page

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a scheduled power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

MARCH 20, 2021 (SATURDAY) - 9 HOURS

Power OFF: 7:00 A.M. Power ON : 4:00 P.M.

REASON:

To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Brgy. New Esperanza, M'lang

-0-

WHEN:

MARCH 21, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 6 HOURS

Power Off - 7:00 AM Power On- 1:00 PM

REASON:

To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Portion of Brgy. Calunasan particularly at Purok 7, Brgy. New Antique and Brgy. New Consolacion, M'lang.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

63 North Cotabato barangays get infra support

NORTH COTABATO --- Local officials assured Wednesday to help oversee the concreting by the Bangsamoro government of farm-to-market roads in 63...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for March 20

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary lines, the Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Saturday, March 20

Cotelco-1 issues power advisory for Sunday, March 21

POWER ADVISORY: Scheduled power interruption on 21 March 2021, Sunday, from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (9 Hours) Areas affected: Feeder 11 Portion of...

Cotelco announces power interruption for March 20, 21

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a scheduled power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit: WHEN: MARCH 20, 2021...

75 percent of Region-12's health workers immunized vs. Covid-19: DOH-12

KORONADAL CITY - Nabakunahan na ng Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine ang 6,733 na mga frontline health workers sa region 12. Ang mga ito ay 75 percent sa...