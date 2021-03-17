Cotelco announces power interruption for March 20, 21
By:
Cotelco FB page
To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a scheduled power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:
WHEN:
MARCH 20, 2021 (SATURDAY) - 9 HOURS
Power OFF: 7:00 A.M. Power ON : 4:00 P.M.
REASON:
To conduct final line clearing.
AFFECTED AREAS:
Brgy. New Esperanza, M'lang
-0-
WHEN:
MARCH 21, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 6 HOURS
Power Off - 7:00 AM Power On- 1:00 PM
REASON:
To conduct final line clearing.
AFFECTED AREAS:
Portion of Brgy. Calunasan particularly at Purok 7, Brgy. New Antique and Brgy. New Consolacion, M'lang.
Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always.