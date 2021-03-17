Cotelco announces power interruption for March 20, 21

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a scheduled power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

MARCH 20, 2021 (SATURDAY) - 9 HOURS

Power OFF: 7:00 A.M. Power ON : 4:00 P.M.

REASON:

To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Brgy. New Esperanza, M'lang

-0-

WHEN:

MARCH 21, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 6 HOURS

Power Off - 7:00 AM Power On- 1:00 PM

REASON:

To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Portion of Brgy. Calunasan particularly at Purok 7, Brgy. New Antique and Brgy. New Consolacion, M'lang.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always.