Cotelco announces power interruption for May 14 in Kabacan

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> May 14, 2024 (Tuesday) - 2 hour

Power Off- 4:00 AM Power On- 6:00 AM

Reason:

Rotten pole replacement and banking of transformer.

Affected Areas:

Entire Feeder 62

From Substation (heading to Carmen-Cotabato)

» Double Ckt - Lower level conductor » Left side going Cotabato » Left side of Rizal Avenue (Davao-Cotabato Road) » Left side of Brgy. Osias » Left side of Poblacion (Kabacan Public Market) » Left side Brgy. Kayaga (DESERET Hospital) going to Brgy. Lumayong, Carmen » end at C8 structure (Disconnecting Switch - DS) near the Lumayong Bridge.

Kabacan Area (heading to Carmen-Cotabato)

» From Left Side of Rizal Avenue (Davao-Cotabato Road) » Kabacan Medical Specialist Hospital » Novo » 3F Friendly Shoppers » Kusina Kabacan » Jesse Ministop » Kabacan Public

Market » Superama » Survive Marketing Kabacan » Mormon Church » DESERET Hospital » Lumayong Bridge

» From Left Side of Rizal Avenue (Davao-Cotabato Road) » Left Side of Brgy. Osias » Quirino St. » General Luna St. » Lapu-Lapu St. » Bonifacio St. » Malvar St. » Roxas St. » Jacinto

St. » Zamora St. » Doña Aurora St. » Saranay-Kabacan St. » Chrislam St. » Aglipay St. » Maria Clara St.

» From Left Side of Rizal Avenue (Davao-Cotabato Road) » Left side of Poblacion, Brgy. Kilagasan, Brgy. Lower Paatan, Eastern Brgy. Osias, Brgy. Kuyapon

» From Left side of Kayaga , Sitio Tan

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.