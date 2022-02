POWER-OFF : M'LANG AREA

When : FEBRUARY 11, 2022 (FRIDAY)

Time : 10:00 AM - 12:00 NN (2 HOURS)

Affected areas : Portion of Purok Saranay, Purok Paraiso, Brgy. New Rizal, Purok 2, Brgy. Pulang Lupa, Brgy. New Kalibo, M’lang and Green Crop Banana Plantation.

Reason : To Conduct Final Line Clearing