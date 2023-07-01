Cotelco announces power interruption in Mlang on Sunday, July 2

O OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:

July 2, 2023 (Sunday) - 1 hour

Power Off - 8:00 AM Power On - 5:00 PM

Reason:

To conduct final line clearing activity.

Affected area:

Barangay Ugpay, New Esperanza, Calunasan, New Consolacion in M'lang, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.