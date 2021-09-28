Cotelco announces power interruption for Oct. 1, Friday
Cotelco news release
To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:
WHEN:
>>OCTOBER 1, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 4 HOURS
Power Off - 9:00 AM Power On- 1:00 PM
REASON:
Conduct replacement of rotten pole (1 pc. A-4 structure)
AFFECTED AREAS:
Portion of Brgy. Dalipe particularly Purok 5 and Purok Rubber and all coverage of Brgy. New Lawaan, M'lang.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.
Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always