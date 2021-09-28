  Tuesday Sep, 28 2021 09:34:10 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption for Oct. 1, Friday

Local News • 19:30 PM Tue Sep 28, 2021
50
By: 
Cotelco news release

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

>>OCTOBER 1, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 4 HOURS

Power Off - 9:00 AM Power On- 1:00 PM

REASON:

Conduct replacement of rotten pole (1 pc. A-4 structure)

AFFECTED AREAS:

Portion of Brgy. Dalipe particularly Purok 5 and Purok Rubber and all coverage of Brgy. New Lawaan, M'lang.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always

