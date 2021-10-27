  Wednesday Oct, 27 2021 09:56:38 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption schedule

Local News • 15:30 PM Wed Oct 27, 2021
41
By: 
Cotelco advisory

KIDAPAWAN AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

>>OCTOBER 29, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 3 HOUR/s

Power Off - 9:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

To reduce/Relocate Rotten Pole

AFFECTED AREAS:

Purok 4A Manongol, Crossing Acasia, Purok Nuangan and Portion of Beltran Subdivision.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Rainy Wednesday in Mindanao

Moderate to heavy rainshower with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced in some areas of #ZamboangaNorte, #Mis.Occidental, &...

Cotelco announces power interruption schedule

KIDAPAWAN AREA To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit: WHEN...

DOST-12 assistant director wounded in gun attack

KORONADAL CITY --- A gunman shot and wounded the assistant director of the Department of Science and Technology-12 in an attack at a residential area...

BARMM eyes for 'digitally transformed' Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Economic and Development Council (BEDC) - Infrastructure Development Committee and its Sub-Committee on Information...

Woman nabbed for posing as PDEA agent in NoCot town

PIKIT, North Cotabato  – Police here arrested Tuesday a woman who posed as agent of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) while roaming...