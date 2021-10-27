Cotelco announces power interruption schedule

KIDAPAWAN AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

>>OCTOBER 29, 2021 (FRIDAY) - 3 HOUR/s

Power Off - 9:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

To reduce/Relocate Rotten Pole

AFFECTED AREAS:

Purok 4A Manongol, Crossing Acasia, Purok Nuangan and Portion of Beltran Subdivision.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance activity.

Thank you. Keep Safe and GOD Bless Always