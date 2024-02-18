Cotelco announces power interruption sked for Feb. 18

Portion of Magpet town

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> February 18, 2024 (Sunday) - 2 hour/s

Power Off - 4:00 AM Power On - 6:00 AM

Reason:

Installation of midspan structure for MKWD Manongol, Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

Affected Area:

Feeder 92:

From Substation (Double Ckt - Upper-level conductor) heading to roundball » Left side of Brgy Kalasuyan » Estañol Subdivision » Brgy Sudapin » Brgy Manongol » Brgy Birada» Brgy Mua-an » Brgy Ginatilan » Brgy Ilomavis » Brgy. Balabag.

Magpet Area » from Brgy Ginatilan, Brgy Kisandal end at Tausuvan Falls Brgy Bongolanon.Makilala » from Brgy Manongol, Brgy Indangan

Makilala ( Prk Durian, Prk Mansanitas Sitio Katipunan 1, Sitio Arcenas, Prk 3 Sitio Anunang).

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, Kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.