Cotelco announces power interruption sked on July 16 in Tulunan

Local News • 17:15 PM Thu Jul 13, 2023
Cotelco announcement

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:

July 16, 2023 (Sunday) - 2 hours

Power Off - 10:00 AM Power On - 12:00 NN

Reason:

To establish Midspan C14 structure for Silvestre Container yard @ Poblacion Tulunan

Affected area:

Portion of Brgy. Sibsib going to Brgy. Poblacion, Brgy. Dungos, Brgy, Popoyon and Lower Bual, Tulunan

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline 0920-901-1161.

