Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kabacan

KABACAN SUBSTATION AREA

WHEN: MARCH 8, 2023 (WEDNESDAY)

TIME: 11:30 AM. - 1:00 PM (1 HR. & 30 MINS.)

REASON:

Preventive Maintenance for M6- Kabacan Substation

Affected areas:

FEEDER 61 - From Substation (going Davao) right side of Brgy. Osias, Brgy. Katidtuan,

Brgy. Kilada, Right side of Poblacion Matalam > Round Ball going to M’lang, Brgy. Dalapitan,

Brgy. Tibao, Dalipe, Lika, Bialong end at C8 Str. near SBC fron of Caltext gasoline Station.

Feeder 62 - from Substation (going Cotabato) > left side of Brgy. Osias, Poblacion,

Brgy. Kayaga, to Brgy. Lumayong Carmen, end C8 structure near Lumayong Bridge.

Feeder 63 - From Substation (going Cotabato) Right side Brgy. Osias, Poblacion Kabacan,

Part of Kayaga, Brgy. Magatos, Sitio Liton, Malabuaya, Sitio Bulit

Feeder 64 - Substation going Davao - Left side Brgy. Osias, Pob. Matalam, Manubuan,

end C8 structure Prk. Lerio Poblacion Matalam

Feeder 65- From Substation going to Davao- USM Avenue, Brgy, Aringay, Salapungan,

Malanduage. Bannawag, Bangilan, Pisan, Pedtad, Buluan, Nangaan