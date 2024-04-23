  Tuesday Apr, 23 2024 08:49:43 PM

Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kidapawan

Local News • 16:15 PM Tue Apr 23, 2024
Cotelco advisory

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> April 27, 2024 (Saturday) - 5 hour/s

Power Off- 7:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

To facilitate the replacement of rotten pole, pin type insulator and cutting of trees located along National highway, Purok mangga, Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

Affected Area:

ENTIRE FEEDER 13

» From Substation (heading to Kidapawan) » Brgy. Manubuan » Brgy. Patadon » Brgy. Amas » Brgy. Binologan » end at C8 structure (with Cut-out Assembly) near Km. 114, Paco Kidapawan City.

Matalam Area (heading to Kidapawan)

» from Brgy. Manubuan, Bliss Matalam, MKWD Manubuan Pump Station» from Brgy. Patadon, Prk 6 Patadon» from Brgy. Patadon, Sitio Taculen Patadon» from Brgy. Patadon, Sitio Pagagaw

Kidapawan Area (heading to Kidapawan)

» from Brgy. Amas, Provincial Capitol and Offices, Dep.ED, COMELEC, CSC Office, PHQ, Provincial Jail» from Brgy. Amas, Provincial Engineering, DOH, Cotabato Provicial Hospital» from Brgy. Amas, Capitol Homes » from Brgy. Binoligan, Brgy. Amazion, Brgy. Onica » from Brgy. Binoligan, 3K's - Embodo Stone Crusher, Petron Gasoline Station (near km 114, paco).

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

