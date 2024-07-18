  Thursday Jul, 18 2024 06:53:45 PM

Cotelco announces power service interruption for July 21 and 22

Local News • 12:00 PM Thu Jul 18, 2024
Cotelco advisory

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> JULY 22, 2024 (MONDAY) - 4hr/s

Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Final clearing operation: cutting of branches along the mainline at Purok 7, So. Antiquera, New Consolacion, M’lang, Cotabato.

Affected Area:

Entire New Consolacion, M’lang, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> JULY 21, 2024 (SUNDAY) - 4hr/s

Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Final clearing operation: cutting of branches along the mainline at New Lawa-an, M’lang, Cotabato.

Affected Area:

Entire Barangay New Lawa-an, M’lang, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

