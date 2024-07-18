Cotelco announces power service interruption for July 21 and 22
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:
>> JULY 22, 2024 (MONDAY) - 4hr/s
Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN
Reason:
Final clearing operation: cutting of branches along the mainline at Purok 7, So. Antiquera, New Consolacion, M’lang, Cotabato.
Affected Area:
Entire New Consolacion, M’lang, Cotabato.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.
>> JULY 21, 2024 (SUNDAY) - 4hr/s
Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN
Reason:
Final clearing operation: cutting of branches along the mainline at New Lawa-an, M’lang, Cotabato.
Affected Area:
Entire Barangay New Lawa-an, M’lang, Cotabato.
For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.