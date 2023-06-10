  Saturday Jun, 10 2023 10:51:15 PM

Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 10

Local News • 12:00 PM Sat Jun 10, 2023
Cotelco announcement

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:

June 10, 2023 (Saturday) - 4 hours

Power Off - 1:00 PM Power On - 4:00 PM

Reason:

To conduct final line clearing.

Affected areas:

Sitio Paol, Prk. Mabini, Prk. Lanzones, Brgy. Buena Vida, Makilala

Prk. Concepcion, Brgy. Indangan, Makilala.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

