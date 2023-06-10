Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 10
By:
Cotelco announcement
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date an affected areas, to wit:
June 10, 2023 (Saturday) - 4 hours
Power Off - 1:00 PM Power On - 4:00 PM
Reason:
To conduct final line clearing.
Affected areas:
Sitio Paol, Prk. Mabini, Prk. Lanzones, Brgy. Buena Vida, Makilala
Prk. Concepcion, Brgy. Indangan, Makilala.
Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.
For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.