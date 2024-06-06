Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 7

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> June 7, 2024 (FRIDAY) - 6 hour/s

Power Off- 6:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

To conduct the final clearing operation at Barangay Libertad, Jose Rizal, and Katipunan, Makilala, Cotabato.

Affected Areas:

Barangay Libertad, Jose Rizal, and Katipunan, Makilala, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline 0920-901-1161.