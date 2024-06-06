  Thursday Jun, 06 2024 09:13:51 PM

Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 7

Local News • 16:15 PM Thu Jun 6, 2024
57
By: 
Cotelco advisory

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> June 7, 2024 (FRIDAY) - 6 hour/s

Power Off- 6:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

To conduct the final clearing operation at Barangay Libertad, Jose Rizal, and Katipunan, Makilala, Cotabato.

Affected Areas:

Barangay Libertad, Jose Rizal, and Katipunan, Makilala, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

 

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline  0920-901-1161.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MP Dumama-Alba donates P750K medical assistance fund to CRMC

COTABATO CITY - In a significant gesture of support and compassion, MP Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Member of the Parliament BARMM, has donated P750...

Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 7

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Marawi police operation

COTABATO CITY - Policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three dealers, one of them a woman, entrapped in Barangay Cabingan in Marawi City...

Wanted BIFF commander na may patong-patong na kaso, naaresto ng CIDG sa Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - HULI sa warrant implementation ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group o CIDG-BARMM ang isang sub-commander ng Daesh/ISIS -...

4 katao, naaresto ng PNP sa Parang, 2 baril at shabu nakuha sa kanila

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte - Apat na drug suspects, naaresto sa Parang, Maguindanao del Norte; Dalawang short firearm, nakumpiska sa kanila...