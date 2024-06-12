Cotelco announces power service interruption in some parts of Antipas, Pres. Roxas, Magpet

Antipas, Pres. Roxas, Magpet.

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> June 15, 2024 (SATURDAY) - 4 hour/s

Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Final clearing operation at Barangay Datu Agod to Malire, Antipas, Cotabato.

Affected Areas:

Sitio Gumay, Matias, Camad in Barangay Camutan; Canaan, and Magsaysay in Antipas, Cotabato.

Barangay Datu Celo in Magpet, Cotabato.

Barangay Mahayag in Pres. Roxas, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.