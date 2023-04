Cotelco announces power service sked in Mlang, Tulunan

TULUNAN AREA

WHEN: APRIL 21, 2023 (FRIDAY)

TIME: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (2 HOURS)

AFFECTED AREA: Poblacion, Municipal Hall, Popoyon & Dungos of

Tulunan, Cotabato.

REASON: To install mid-span at Villasor Rice Mill due to mainline obstruction to the driveway.

-0-

Katipunan, M'LANG AREA.

WHEN: APRIL 23, 2023 (SUNDAY)

TIME: 9:00 AM - 12:00 NN (3 HOURS)

AFFECTED AREA: Barangay Katipunan, M'lang, Cotabato.

REASON: To conduct Line Clearing activity.