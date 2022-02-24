  Thursday Feb, 24 2022 02:08:18 AM

Cotelco announces scheduled power interruption for Feb. 26

Local News • 10:15 AM Wed Feb 23, 2022
Cotelco advisory

POWER-OFF : MATALAM/M'LANG/KABACAN/KIDAPAWAN AREA

When : FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (SATURDAY)

Time : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)

Affected areas : Whole Coverage of M1- Matalam Substation:

Feeder 12 - From Substation (heading to Cotabato) >> Left side of Brgy. Manubuan >> left side

of Poblacion Matalam >> Dalapitan >> Tibao >> Dalipe >> Lika >> Bialong end at c8 str. Near SBC

front of Caltex Gasoline station

Feeder 13 - From Substation (heading to Davao) Brgy. Manubuan, Patadon >> Amas end at C8 str.

front of Sariling Atin Restaurant. Left side ( CERMPC Office, Flores RM, Denik Wood Sawmill) > Left

side of Poblacion Matalam end at Roundball.

Feeder 61 - Right side of Brgy. Osias >>Katidtuan >> Kilada.

Feeder 64 - Left side of Brgy. Osias >> Katidtuan >> Kilada end at COTELCO Main Office

Reason : Facilitate the energization of feeder 11 (Transfer of

loads from feeder 12 to feeder 11)

(Note: Feeder 61 & Feeder 64 will be energized as soon as the activity in those areas has been completed.)

