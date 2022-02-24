Cotelco announces scheduled power interruption for Feb. 26
POWER-OFF : MATALAM/M'LANG/KABACAN/KIDAPAWAN AREA
When : FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (SATURDAY)
Time : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)
Affected areas : Whole Coverage of M1- Matalam Substation:
Feeder 12 - From Substation (heading to Cotabato) >> Left side of Brgy. Manubuan >> left side
of Poblacion Matalam >> Dalapitan >> Tibao >> Dalipe >> Lika >> Bialong end at c8 str. Near SBC
front of Caltex Gasoline station
Feeder 13 - From Substation (heading to Davao) Brgy. Manubuan, Patadon >> Amas end at C8 str.
front of Sariling Atin Restaurant. Left side ( CERMPC Office, Flores RM, Denik Wood Sawmill) > Left
side of Poblacion Matalam end at Roundball.
Feeder 61 - Right side of Brgy. Osias >>Katidtuan >> Kilada.
Feeder 64 - Left side of Brgy. Osias >> Katidtuan >> Kilada end at COTELCO Main Office
Reason : Facilitate the energization of feeder 11 (Transfer of
loads from feeder 12 to feeder 11)
(Note: Feeder 61 & Feeder 64 will be energized as soon as the activity in those areas has been completed.)