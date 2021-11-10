  Wednesday Nov, 10 2021 11:54:33 PM

Cotelco announces scheduled power interruption in parts of its franchise area

Local News • Wed Nov 10, 2021
Cotelco advisory

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative has issued announcement of scheduled powere interruption in parts of its franchise area. 

ANTIPAS AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

NOVEMBER 12 and 13, 2021 (FRIDAY-SATURDAY) - 8 HOUR/s

Power Off - 08:00 AM Power On- 04:00 PM

Reason:

Line Rehab from 1-Phase to 3-Phase at Datu Agod, Antipas

AFFECTED AREAS

Brgy. Datu Agod and Part of Poblacio Antipas

MAGPET/KIDAPAWAN AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

NOVEMBER 14, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 1 HOUR

Power Off - 11:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Establish Midspan Structure C13/A5-2 at Mateo, Kidapwan City.

AFFECTED AREAS

Feeder 91

From substation Brgy. Kalasuyan>>Brgy. MateoBrgy, Sibawan to Unicipality of Magpet.

From Brgy. Kalasuyan, Sitio Habitat Brgy. Sudapin>>from Brgy. Kalasuyan, Brgy. Luvimin >>from Brgy. Mateo, Brgy. Sibawan

From crossing MKWD >>sitio Marbol>>Brgy. Gubatan>>Brgy. Ppbalacion>> crossing Matas>>from Poblacion, Brgy. Kamada>>from Poblacion, PrkKabisig, Brgy. Inac Brgy, Alibayon, Brgy. Doles, Brgy. Tuael, Brgy. Bantac, Brgy, Amabel, Brgy. Noa, Brgy Bagumbayan, Brgy. Basak, Brgy. BAlite, Brgy. Temporan, Brgy. Mahongkog>>from Crossing Matas, Brgy. Pangaoan, Brgy. Manobisa, Brgy. Sallab, Brgy. Imamaling, Brgy. Don Panaca, >>from Crossing Matas, Brgy. Tumbao, Brgy.Magcaalam, Brgy Ilian, Brgy. Tico, Brgy. Bangkal, Brgy. Manobo, Brgy. KInarum, Part of Kisandal.

MATALAM AREA

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit:

WHEN:

NOVEMBER 14, 2021 (SUNDAY) - 5 HOUR/s

Power Off - 06:00 AM Power On- 11:00 AM

Reason:

Line Rehab for Proposed Feeder 11 at Poblacion Matalam

AFFECTED AREAS

>Feeder 12

>from substation >> left side of Brgy Manubuan>>left side of Poblacion Matalam>>Brgy, Dalapitan>> Brgy. Dalipe>> Brgy. Lika>>Brgy. Bialong end at C8 str. Near SBC front of Caltex gasoline station

>>>>sitio Puas Inda, Sitio Balite, Sitio Quarry of Brgy. Amas

>>>>from Brgy. Dalipe, Purok 6 Brgy. Katipunan, Sitio Subal, Prk 1,2,3,4,5,6, Brgy. New Lawaan.

>>>>from Brgy. Lika, Brgy. New antique, Brgy, Malayan, Brgy. Libuo.

>>>>from Brgy. Bialong, Brgy. Inas

>>>>from Bialong, Brgy. Magalon

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your usual understanding.

 

