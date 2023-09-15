Cotelco announces scheduled power service interruption for Sept 15

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> September 15, 2023 (Friday) - 3 hours

Power Off - 9:00 AM Power On - 12:00 NN

Reason:

To de-energize the 25 KVA transformer to giveway the pole and line rehabilitation and extension at Purok 2, Brgy. Katipunan, Arakan, Cotabato.

Affected area:

Coverage of 25KVA transformer @ Purok 2, Katipunan, Arakan, Cotabato.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, Kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.