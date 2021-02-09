Cotelco field worker "abducted" in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A Photovoltaic Mainstreaming Technician (PVM) who worked at the Cotabato Electric Cooperative in North Cotabato was allegedly abducted by still unidentified armed men while doing his job in remote village in Arakan town Monday afternoon.

Engineer Godofredo Homez, Cotelco general manager, said Kier Sedilio, a resident of Kabacan, North Cotabato was in the village of Kabalantian to conduct repair and maintenance of solar home panels when allegedly fetched by the armed men.

Homez Sedillo was able to text his immediate supervisor Enteng Baguio, saying: “Tabang sir kay gikuha ko sa mga armado, wala ko kabalo asa ko dalhon,” (Help me sir, I was fetched by the armed men, I don’t know where they will bring me,”).

The text message was received around 1:46, Monday afternoon.

The victim’s family from Kabacan immediately rushed in Arakan to have it reported before the Arakan Police Station.

Homez said that as of posting there was no communication from the armed men who possibly holding their employee.

“We sent some of our employees in Arakan to assist the family while waiting for any development regarding the whereabouts of our co-employee,” Homez said.

The Arakan PNP remained clueless as to the identity of the suspects.

But they already asked their counterpart the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) operating in the area for assistance to locate the whereabout of the victim and his captors.

The Cotabato Electric Cooperative Employees Association, on the other hand, is asking the armed men to release Sedilio, as he was just doing a job to energized those remote villages in the province of North Cotabato through solar panel installations.

Homez, described Sedilio, as dedicated worker of the power cooperative who even worked overtime to ensure that the job assigned to him was done on time. “We need your prayers for the safe release of our co-employee.”