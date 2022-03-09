Cotelco power outage advisory

To our valued MCO's in the City of Kidapawan:

We are currently experiencing a blackout in all areas covered by our M4 Substation located in Kidapawan City. The power went off at around 12:43 this afternoon. This incident was caused by a cut-off guy wire in our 69kv pole adjacent to our Kidapawan Area Sub-Office.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to our consuming public.

Repair works are now ongoing and power will be restored after its completion.

Thank you very much.