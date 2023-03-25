  Saturday Mar, 25 2023 10:27:04 AM

Cotelco PPALMA announces power interruption sked for March 26

Local News • 10:00 AM Sat Mar 25, 2023
17
By: 
Cotelco PPALMA advisory

Scheduled power interruption:

Please be informed that we will be having a scheduled power interruption for the details as mentioned below:

SUNDAY

MARCH 26, 2023

8:00am - 5:00pm

To facilitate MASSIVE LINE CLEARING AT:

BARANGAY VILLARICA

- PUROK 1, 2, 3A

BARANGAY CENTRAL KATINGAWAN

- PUROK 4,5

BARANGAY BARONGIS

- SITIO SINAWARAN

Activities

NINE (9) hours power service interruption facilitate:

1. Massive Line Clear

2.Line Repair and maintenance

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Socoteco 1 announces 9hours power service interruption for Banga on March 26

Scheduled service interruption on March 26, 2023, Sunday Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.) Affected: BANGA SUBSTATION FEEDER 91: Portion of...

Cotelco PPALMA announces power interruption sked for March 26

Scheduled power interruption: Please be informed that we will be having a scheduled power interruption for the details as mentioned below:...

Part of DOS, Mag Norte to experience 4-hour scheduled power interruption, says Cotabato Light

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting customers in Dinaig St., Freedom, DOS, Maguindanao, on...

BARMM PNP deploys troops to SGA

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte - As part of the heightened security measures, the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region under the...

Shabu dealers linked to NPA, Dawlah nabbed

COTABATO CITY - Authorities seized 434,800 worth of shabu from eight dealers, linked to the New People’s Army and the Dawlah Islamiya, in...