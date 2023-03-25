Cotelco PPALMA announces power interruption sked for March 26

Scheduled power interruption:

Please be informed that we will be having a scheduled power interruption for the details as mentioned below:

SUNDAY

MARCH 26, 2023

8:00am - 5:00pm

To facilitate MASSIVE LINE CLEARING AT:

BARANGAY VILLARICA

- PUROK 1, 2, 3A

BARANGAY CENTRAL KATINGAWAN

- PUROK 4,5

BARANGAY BARONGIS

- SITIO SINAWARAN

Activities

NINE (9) hours power service interruption facilitate:

1. Massive Line Clear

2.Line Repair and maintenance