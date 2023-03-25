Cotelco PPALMA announces power interruption sked for March 26
By:
Cotelco PPALMA advisory
Scheduled power interruption:
Please be informed that we will be having a scheduled power interruption for the details as mentioned below:
SUNDAY
MARCH 26, 2023
8:00am - 5:00pm
To facilitate MASSIVE LINE CLEARING AT:
BARANGAY VILLARICA
- PUROK 1, 2, 3A
BARANGAY CENTRAL KATINGAWAN
- PUROK 4,5
BARANGAY BARONGIS
- SITIO SINAWARAN
Activities
NINE (9) hours power service interruption facilitate:
1. Massive Line Clear
2.Line Repair and maintenance