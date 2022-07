Cotelco skeds power interruption in Kidapawan, Matalam on July 23

POWER INTERRUPTION ADVISORY

WHERE : KIDAPAWAN AREA

WHEN : JULY 23, 2022 (SATURDAY)

TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)

REASON : To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS : Sandawa Phase 1, 2, 3 and 4, Urban Poor,

Delima Subd., Bangsamoro Village, portion of Brgy. Singao, Sunny Meadows Subd., and Purok Guava, Brgy. Singao, Kidapawan City.

MEANWHILE, POWER INTERRUPTION ADVISORY FOR MATALAM AREA

WHEN : JULY 23, 2022 (SATURDAY)

TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)

REASON : To conduct final line clearing.

AFFECTED AREAS : Brgy. Bangbang, Sitio Kulog, Sitio Bato,

Brgy. Taguranao, Brgy. Minamaing, Sta. Maria, Lebpas, New Alimodian, Eden and Pinamaton, Matalam.