Councilman dies of heart attack while enforcing No Movement Sunday

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A village councilman implementing a provincial executive order on general community quarantine to arrest rising COVID-19 cases in Cotabato province has died due to cardiac arrest.

Jim Batislaon, a village councilor of Singao, Kidapawan City, was with a group of Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) manning a quarantine control point, when two men on a motorbike passed by and was flagged down.

But the two men fled. Batislaon, 55, and other BPAT chased the teenagers and brought them to the quarantine control unit, filed the written report.

Then they decided to turn over the two to local police station. Batislaon was driving motorbike with one of the teenagers back-riding with him when the official suddenly fell on the ground, holding his chest and gasping for air.

Chairman Eduardo Loma of Barangay Singao said they rushed Batislaon to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“It was extremely hot at 1:30 p.m. here and that could have triggered the heart attack on Batislaon,” Chairman Loma told reporters.

The province of Cotabato has started reverting to general community quarantine and implemented “No Movement Sunday” to help arrest the rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

“Everything went on smoothly, I am glad the people of Cotabato cooperated with the local government,” Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Sunday morning or before the incident in Barngay Singao, Kidapawan City.

Officials said more than 20 people across the province have been held and penalize for violating provisions of Executive Order No 29 that placed the province under GCQ.

Meanwhile, nagpaabot ng pakikiramay si Governor Nancy Catamco sa pamilya ni Kagawad Batislaon, committee Chairman for Environment, Brgy. Singao, Kidapawan City na nasawi sa kasagsagan ng implementasyon ng No Movement Sunday.

Agad nagtungo sa Woodhaven Funeral Chapel si PIATF Incident Commander BM. Philbert Malaluan, MD nang mabalitaan ang nangyari kay Kagawad Batislaon.

Naulila ni Kagawad Batislaon ang pamilya na pawang mga frontliners. Ang kanyang asawa na si Lourdes Marasigan Batislao, 55, ay nagtatrabaho sa parmasya, si Isoebelle, 24, DOH medtech na na-assign sa Kidapawan City at Sam Joshua, 21, kawani ng CESU.

To date, North Cotabato has 1,196 total confirmed Covid cases, 437 of whom are active and are in isolation facilities 1,373 have recovered and 104 have died.

On Saturday (May 29), 29 new infections were recorded in North Cotabato by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region with Kidapawan City having seven, Libungan (6), Pikit, Tulunan and Alamada have four each, Pigcawayan (3) and Matalam (1).

Also on Saturday, DOH-12 listed 18 patients who have recovered.