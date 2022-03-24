Counterfeit cigars seized in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Assorted smuggled cigarettes were seized in Barangay Poblacion, Glan, Sarangani Province during joint operation of Glan Municipal Police Station, Sarangani Provincial Police Office – Provincial Intelligence Unit (SPPO-PIU), 1st Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company (SPMFC), and Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) 12 on March 21, 2022, Monday.

Brig. Gen. Alex Tagum, PRO-12 regional director, said confiscated during the police operation were 45 reams and five packs of Gudang Baru cigarettes, 16 reams of Reverse menthol cigarettes, and four reams and one pack Gemilang cigarettes, all products from Indonesia with an estimated market value of P24,148.00.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to the said station for temporary custody and proper disposition.

On the other hand, the store owners were warned to avoid selling smuggled cigarettes which is a violation of the law.

“PRO 12 will not hesitate to apprehend anyone who patronizes and sells these counterfeit products,” Gen. Tagum warned.